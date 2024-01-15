Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. 851,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,011. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

