Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $346,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,656. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $112.69 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

