Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASML traded down $5.31 on Monday, reaching $713.22. 580,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $705.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.24. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.