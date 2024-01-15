Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,932,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 102,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 4,037,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,589. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

