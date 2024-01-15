Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,533. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $306.74. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

