Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 40,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $113.92. 3,884,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,133. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.