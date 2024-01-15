Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 365,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 311,634 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 299,774 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

