Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $7.06 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000. CRH accounts for about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.67. 2,107,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,711. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

