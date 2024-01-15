Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.99. 5,182,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

