StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

