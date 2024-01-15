StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:PED opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.90.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
