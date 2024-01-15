StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.