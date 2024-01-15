StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

