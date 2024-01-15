StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.