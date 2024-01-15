StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.