StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $0.16 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.