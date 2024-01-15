StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Price Performance

Koss stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

