StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KOSS
Koss Price Performance
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.