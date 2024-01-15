StockNews.com Lowers HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.31. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 706,634 shares of company stock worth $16,400,586. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

