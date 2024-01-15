StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.19 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.