StockNews.com Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

USAC opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

