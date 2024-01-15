StockNews.com Upgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 4,838,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in MBIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

