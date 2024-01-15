StockNews.com Upgrades Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to “Sell”

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.85. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

