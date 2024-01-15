StockNews.com Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $237.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.