Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 185 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,867. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

