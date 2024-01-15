Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 62,377 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $28.97 during midday trading on Monday. 1,304,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
