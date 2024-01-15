Straight Path Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 on Monday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

