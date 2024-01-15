Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading Up 28.6%

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,168,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average daily volume of 164,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

