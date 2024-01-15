SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,578. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $884.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.