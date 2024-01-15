Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.11% of Targa Resources worth $213,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

