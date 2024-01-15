Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.24. 376,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,167. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $939.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.