TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.