TD Securities Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $23.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.