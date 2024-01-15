Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,279 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 164.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.36. 3,378,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

