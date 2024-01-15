Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

