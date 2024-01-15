Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,011. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

