Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Arista Networks makes up about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

ANET traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.03. 1,232,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $254.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

