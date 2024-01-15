Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.05. 3,516,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,144. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

