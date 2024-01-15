TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 112,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

