Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn Buys 35,000 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($133,843.21).

Tesco Trading Up 1.4 %

LON TSCO traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 301 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 11,857,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,499.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 240.40 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 303.70 ($3.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

