Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,043,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,585,867. The stock has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

