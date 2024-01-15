Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

