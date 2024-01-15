Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $61,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $79.38. 1,029,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,633. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.