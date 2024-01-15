TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 405,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,667 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

