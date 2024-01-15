Tharisa (LON:THS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Performance

THS stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 51.95 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The firm has a market cap of £189.01 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is currently 1,904.76%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

