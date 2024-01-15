The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock remained flat at $52.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 196,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

