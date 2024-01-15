The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,358,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.