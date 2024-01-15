The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CI opened at $305.01 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

