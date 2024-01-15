The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $134.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.