The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $36.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.23.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

