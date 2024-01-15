The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. 4,958,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,867. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

