The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

PNC traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

