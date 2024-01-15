The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $71.42. 3,184,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,911. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

